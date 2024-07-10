Mike Gundy gave worst possible explanation to Ollie Gordon situation
Oklahoma State running back Ollie Gordon has found himself in hot water after being arrested and charged on suspicion of DUI at the end of June.
The Doak Walker Award-winning running back is the best at what he does in college football, but there was speculation that he would miss at least a game or two of the 2024 season because of his DUI. However, his head coach has different plans.
In fact, Mike Gundy spoke at Big 12 Media Days on Tuesday about the situation and stated that he was not going to suspend Gordon for any length of time.
And his reasoning was, well, interesting.
Gundy gave probably the worst explanation as to why he's not suspending Gordon that anyone could have imagined. His PR team needs to debrief him better next time.
What did he say?
That's right, Gundy says that while he's not excusing Gordon for driving .02 above the legal blood alcohol level, he admitted that he's probably "done that a thousand times" in his life. And then he said that he was "just fine" in those situations where he had two, three, or four beers and then got in the car and drove.
I get it, some people make the conscious decision to drive when they probably shouldn't and sometimes they're penalized for it. But for Gundy to admit that he's done it "a thousand times" in his life is just the epitome of insane. Why even say that?
While trying to explain that Gordon was barely over the legal limit and it wasn't the biggest deal in the world, he ended up making one of the worst cases for not suspending someone possible.
Gundy has to watch that clip back and realize what he said was insane.