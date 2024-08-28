My (a Michigan fan) reaction to the Connor Stalions "Untold: Sign Stealer" documentary
Michigan is once again the talk of the town in the college football world with the release of the Netflix documentary "Untold: Sign Stealer". The doc gives an in-depth look into the Michigan sign-stealing scandal and we finally get to hear from the man himself Connor Stalions.
Overall, I believe we did not learn any new information that is super meaningful but it was nice to get a more behind-the-scenes look into the story.
To no surprise, Stalions believes that he did nothing wrong saying he did not break any rules but instead "exploited" them. He seemingly sees himself as doing the same things that everyone else does, but doing it a lot better.
As a Michigan fan, I have no reason not to believe Stalions and thank him for all the work he did during his time with the Michigan football program.
In all seriousness, I understand that Stalions may not have always been telling the truth, but that just shows his dedication to Michigan football which was evident throughout the doc.
Learning about Stalions, his upbringing, and his lifelong dream to be head coach at Michigan was interesting and it was made evident how dedicated he was to helping Michigan.
Overall the biggest takeaway I got from the documentary was that Connor Stalions is a guy who you love to have on your team, but you hate him when he is not on your side.
Barstool founder Dave Portnoy summed this up perfectly near the end of the piece alluding to how every other die-hard college fan base would love to have someone as driven as Stalions working for them and would defend him until the end just as Michigan fans have done.
Just imagine how hard all the Ohio State fans who see Connor Stalions as the worst human of all time would defend him if he was working for them.
Ohio State may have actually come out of the documentary looking the worst as a good bit of the second half was dedicated to the conspiracy that the Buckeyes and Ryan Day were the ones who originally, and possibly illegally, gave the investigation to the NCAA; a story I believe could have its own documentary dedicated to it.
Also, I got a nice chuckle out of message board user and internet sleuth "Brohio" in his ski mask and sunglasses as the representative for Buckeye fans.
In all, I do not think this documentary will change anyone's opinion on the matter. There was no real in-depth discussion on whether anyone else knew exactly what Stalions was doing, specifically Jim Harbaugh.
I will firmly stand on the side of Harbaugh not knowing and believe the extreme traits of Stalions that were shown point to him acting alone.
Personally, my favorite part of the documentary was getting to relive the 2023 season, seeing Michigan continue to dominate after the investigation began making it impossible for "cheating" to occur, and it all culminated with a national championship.