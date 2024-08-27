Football fans react to Connor Stalions documentary 'Untold: Sign Stealer'
By Sam Fariss
The long-awaited Netflix documentary centering around former Michigan Wolverines analyst Connor Stalions is finally here.
The sports documentary focuses on the alleged (and possibly proven) sign stealing and scouting that Stalions committed while working for Michigan's football program.
While throughout the documentary, Stalions maintains (a majority) of his innocence, other friends and coworkers, such as Barstool Sports' Dave Portnoy, claim to know that Stalions was committing the alleged infractions.
As fans avoided their work emails and assignments to dive into the Netflix documentary on Tuesday morning, their reactions filled social media feeds across the country.
Many people called out former Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, who has repeatedly denied that he knew about any of Stalions' recon missions, for being completely "in the know."
The NCAA has had an ongoing investigation into Harbaugh and the entirety of the Michigan football program, ever since the news broke of the former head coach buying a recruit a cheeseburger and breaking collegiate recruiting rules.
Recently, the NCAA sent the Wolverines its Notice of Allegations, specifically naming Michigan's current head coach Sherrone Moore.
The Wolverines are just days away from kicking off their 2024 season against Fresno State on Aug. 31.
Whether fans walk away from the documentary believing that Connor Stalions and Michigan are innocent or not, people are talking about the Wolverines once again, despite the fact that they aren't projected to defend their national title, or even win the Big Ten.