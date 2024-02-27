Nebraska football could double its win total in 2024
The Huskers won just five games a season ago, but there are plenty of reasons why Nebraska football could double that win total in Matt Rhule's second season.
There were plenty of positive things to take away from the first season under Matt Rhule for Nebraska football. The Huskers improved their win total and did so despite losing five games on a walk-off field goal or in overtime.
It was another frustrating season for Nebraska football. Yet, it feels like the frustration is about to come to an end.
Not only do the Huskers return 70 percent of their production from last season, which ranks fourth in college football, but they also landed a five-star quarterback this offseason and put together an underrated haul in the transfer portal.
Nebraska football doesn't have the roster of a 5-7 team, especially after back-to-back recruiting classes that ranked in the top 25 of the 247 Sports composite rankings.
In the 2024 class, Nebraska signed a five-star QB in Dylan Raiola, but also landed three top-100 signees making that four in two classes for the Big Red.
Raiola is expected to make an immediate impact. He's enrolled early and should be the day-one starter. He was billed by many as the top quarterback in the 2024 class and he could be the best Nebraska Cornhuskers QB since Eric Crouch won the Heisman Trophy in 2002.
Add in the fact that Nebraska added a legitimate running back in Dante Dowdell and has six of the first seven games at home, making 10 wins seem doable. Road trips to Ohio State, USC, and Iowa will be difficult. But the Huskers should be competitive in nearly every game this season and the one in Columbus, might not be the only one without a path to victory.
The Huskers were one of the better rushing teams in the Big Ten last season. They also had a top-20 scoring defense and were stout against the run. They have NFL-caliber defensive lineman and not just one or two but three or four in Ty Robinson, Nash Hutmacher, Cameron Lenhardt, and Princewill Umanmielen who is an EDGE.
If Nebraska keeps everything the same and Raiola plays up his potential this season, which isn't a sure thing because the transition to college football is real and challenging. Yet, his dad was an NFL center in addition to being a Nebraska legend. Raiola has prepared his whole life for this and he doesn't need to be an All-American next season for the Huskers.
But if he's, just for argument's sake, he's the Big Ten Freshman of the Year on offense, then I wouldn't be shocked to see Nebraska double its win total or at least come close.