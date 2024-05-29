Nebraska football trending with 4-star RB with elite offers
Nebraska football may be close to landing its running back of the future.
On Tuesday, the Cornhuskers received another crystal ball to land four-star running back Jamarion Parker from Saint Louis, Mo. This is now the third crystal ball for Parker favoring the Cornhuskers and it feels like only a matter of time before he commits.
The latest crystal ball came from Nebraska insider Mike Schaefer who had some intel.
While landing a top running back is great news, it's especially good when you look at the teams that Matt Rhule and the Cornhuskers are going to beat out for Parker.
The impressive list of offers includes Alabama, Kansas State, Michigan, Missouri, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Oregon, Tennessee, TCU, Texas A&M, West Virginia, and Wisconsin. That's what you call an elite list of potential suitors for a running back and that just shows how much differently recruits view the Cornhuskers under Rhule than they did under Scott Frost. The program is trending up.
The running back position at Nebraska has been a topic of conversation for a little while now as the Cornhuskers haven't quite had an elite back in years. And for a while, it felt like they were churning out elite backs.
Rhule is trying to change that.
Parker would be a good start as he's ranked the No. 335 overall recruit in the 2025 class as well as the 28th-best running back, according to the 247Sports Composite. He only has two official visits scheduled so far and one is obviously to Nebraska on June 21, but he'll be in Knoxville, visiting Tennessee the week prior.
Nebraska may be on commit watch here soon.