Netflix releases trailer for Michigan's Connor Stalions sign stealing documentary
Netflix has released a trailer for its new "Untold" documentary which features an episode about former Michigan staffer Connor Stalions: "Untold: Sign Stealer".
The episode, set to release on August 27th, will be centered around the sign stealing scandal that occurred at Michigan in 2023 and has been the talk of the college football world since it came to light.
The series will also feature episodes on former NFL quarterback Steve McNair and former USWNT goalie Hope Solo.
Stalions, who was the ring leader of the scouting, will be the main character in the doc as we will finally get his side of the story.
Also featured in the trailer is Barstool Sports founder and Michigan alum Dave Portnoy who has shown support for Stalions saying he is, "a marine and an American hero."
The trailer included a strong quote from Stalions: "If I'm a bad guy then everyone in football is a bad guy." This points to the idea that everyone in football is stealing signals and using scouting to get the upper hand.
I agree with Stalions in that that sign stealing occurs all the time. As to whether everyone is going to the same lengths that Stalions did, as a Michigan fan I have no comment.
The trailer also features short clips of Stalions going through photos of him seemingly performing signals and labeling them for what they stand for.
The scandal was once again made the main focus of the college football world recently as the NCAA sent Michigan a notice of allegations on the matter.
In the NOA, it states that 5 coaches committed level 1 violations including new head coach Sherrone Moore who deleted 52 text messages with Stalions the day that the report was first released. Those messages were later recovered.
The notice also confirmed that Stalions was the individual in the infamous photo on the Central Michigan sidelines during a game against Michigan State.
Little has been heard from Stalions since he refused to cooperate with the NCAA and resigned from Michigan back in November. It will be nice to finally get his side of the story in the documentary and hear from the man himself who took over the college football world in 2023.