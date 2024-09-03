New AP Poll contains Clemson, Florida State's demise and Miami, USC's ascension
By Sam Fariss
Following a week of disappointing showings by top teams and shocking wins by underdogs, the newest AP Top 25 contains few surprises.
While Oregon struggled to take down the Idaho Vandals, the Georgia Bulldogs easily handled the Clemson Tigers. While Florida State lost its second game in a row, Georgia Tech once again walked away victorious.
To put it simply, the Top 25 perfectly reflects how the last two weeks have unfolded.
Rank
Team
Record
Previous Rank
1
Georgia
1-0
1
2
Ohio State
1-0
2
3
Texas
1-0
4
4
Alabama
1-0
5
5
Notre Dame
1-0
7
6
Ole Miss
1-0
6
7
Oregon
1-0
3
8
Penn State
1-0
8
9
Missouri
1-0
11
10
Michigan
1-0
9
11
Utah
1-0
12
12
Miami
1-0
19
13
USC
1-0
23
14
Tennessee
1-0
15
15
Oklahoma
1-0
16
16
Oklahoma State
1-0
17
17
Kansas State
1-0
19
18
LSU
0-1
13
19
Kansas
1-0
22
20
Arizona
1-0
21
21
Iowa
1-0
25
22
Louisville
1-0
22
23
Georgia Tech
2-0
N/A
24
NC State
1-0
24
25
Clemson
0-1
14
The Florida State Seminoles had previously been ranked No. 10 in the country but with their Week 0 loss to Georgia Tech and Week 1 loss to Boston College, they didn't receive any votes.
After upsetting the Virginia Tech Hokies, the Vanderbilt Commodores received eight points but have yet to earn a spot in the Top 25.
Despite Texas A&M's poor showing against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, the Aggies still received 97 points and found themselves at No. 26 in the nation.
The Colorado Buffaloes received just one point to land at No. 46, the last team to receive any points.
Miami's impressive performance against the Florida Gators earned them seven additional spots on the list, moving the Canes up from No. 19 to No. 12.
Following Clemson's loss to top-dog Georgia, the Tigers fell 11 places to No. 25.
USC had the biggest leap in the poll, gaining 10 spots to move to No. 13 after taking down the LSU Tigers in Las Vegas. LSU fell five spots following the loss.