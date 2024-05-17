New EA Sports College Football 25 game trailer is incredible (Video)
Folks, it's finally here. The official gameplay trailer for EA Sports College Football 25 is here and it's one of the most beautiful things that I've ever seen.
EA Sports released the trailer on Friday afternoon and it more than lived up to the hype.
Just look at those graphics and the traditions being perfectly executed. And the EA developers are making it a point to say that this game is not just going to be a Madden reskin but it'll feel like college football again. It'll feel like it's own game. And if the looks match the gameplay, we're all in for a treat.
Seeing all of the entrances for teams like Florida, Notre Dame, Clemson, and LSU were awesome. The traditions were all executed to perfection and we even saw Illinois beat Ohio State for a rivalry trophy which probably wasn't on anyone's checklist. But the rivalry trophies and stadium noises and mascot mannerisms are all looking great along with those crystal-clear graphics.
Am I hyping myself up too much for this game? Probably, but this is the one video game that I've been waiting for since 2014. This is going to force a lot of college football fans to next-gen video game systems.
Let's hope EA Sports gets all the desired features and modes in the game like recruiting via the portal and NIL and everything of that nature along with a MyPlayer mode where you can play your college career, win the Heisman, and export your player to Madden.
The possibilities are endless, but can you just excuse me while I watch this gameplay trailer 100 more times before dinner?