New Michigan football commit says MSU was "scared" to recruit him
It's been an interesting time in college football with official visits wrapping up and recruits either choosing to commit to new schools before their senior seasons or finish more visits in the fall. Some recruit have seemed to make eye-opening decisions and such was the case with new three-star Michigan football commit Kaden Strayhorn.
While his commitment to Michigan wasn't "shocking" because he had been trending toward the Wolverines for weeks, it was rather surprising because of the fact that his dad is an MSU alum.
In fact, his father, Jason Strayhorn, actually does radio color commentary for Michigan State football and he played for the Spartans. It felt like when his sons were coming up as blue-chip recruits, the Spartans would be the choice for them as they grew up around the program.
But on Sunday, Strayhorn picked Michigan.
The reasoning for this? He wasn't really recruited by Jonathan Smith and Michigan State's new staff and Kaden explained the reasoning for this, at least according to him.
Strayhorn told WolverinesWire that "they've been very. scared to recruit me because of certain offers that I have." Which is a wild claim because Michigan State's new staff has recruited against the likes of Georgia and Miami and even won a transfer recruitment battle over Alabama this offseason.
But maybe that's just his take on it because the new staff didn't keep in contact with him like they said they would early on. And that's fair. Maybe Strayhorn is just upset with how it all shook out.
Sure this isn't bulletin board material that will be used against him down the line.