New Wisconsin football development is about to make Camp Randall even scarier
As if Camp Randall needed to be an even more daunting place for visitors, Wisconsin football announced that it will be selling alcohol at the stadium starting in 2024.
Wisconsin is now the latest school to join the mix and sell alcohol at football games.
According to the university, "Wisconsin Athletics will begin selling beer, wine, and pre-packaged alcoholic products beverages in the general seating areas at Camp Randall Stadium."
This is a great move for Badger fans because it will add another dimension of freedom but it will be horrible news for visitors who have to travel to an already-rowdy Camp Randall and deal with one of the most hostile environments in the nation with tens of thousands of charged-up fans who have been indulging in adult beverages for hours.
Honestly, the sale of alcohol in stadiums isn't going to make a major difference because most of these fans have been drinking all day anyways, but once the third and fourth quarters roll around, instead of the crowd dying down from sobering up, it'll have the opportunity to "refuel", in a way.
Wisconsin is one of the toughest teams in the Big Ten to beat on the road and the "Jump Around" after the third quarter usually leaves the stadium rocking and opposing teams rattled.
We're going to probably see some of the most intense "Jump Arounds" in the coming season and beyond now that fuel is being added to the fire in the form of alcohol. Wisconsin fans are already crazy, but this just puts them over the top.
Badger fans have to be happy today and it's only a matter of time before all stadiums serve alcohol.