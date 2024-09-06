Northern Illinois versus Notre Dame Week 2 predictions
Week 1 is in the books. Now, we shift our attention to Week 2. Northern Illinois is next up for Notre Dame football. The Huskies defeated their Week 1 FCS opponent, Western Illinois, 54-15. The Fighting Irish set the tone in Week 1 by silencing the Texas A&M’s offense, 23-13.
Notre Dame is looking to continue its dominance, especially in defense. On Saturdays, any team in College Football can be defeated. However, when it comes to this Notre Dame team, you must choose your words carefully. This defense is the real deal. Their pass defense is legit.
What about their offensive line? They did a fantastic job protecting their quarterback, Riley Leonard. With a great offensive and defensive line plus experience, it’s going to be a long day for any opponent who doesn’t come prepared to face Notre Dame.
Northern Illinois can potentially be a good team in the MAC division. However, Notre Dame will win this game. The fighting Irish will grab this game by the score of 30-17. Their offense will be better than in Week 1. A key factor for Notre Dame is for them not to get off to a slow start and start to pick up the pace in the second half. If you’re Notre Dame, you need to snap out of that.
Coach Freeman will have these young men ready for battle. They will look over the tape and correct their mistakes. In this game, Leonard will perform better against the Huskies. He should be throwing at least 200 or 250 pass years with three touchdowns in this game.
Notre Dame will play at home on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. EST. The crowd is going to be electric to have their favorite team go for 2-0.