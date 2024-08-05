Ohio State Football: Is Will Howard the Missing Piece?
For Ohio State, the quarterback position has become a focal point of intense scrutiny. At the forefront of this discussion is Will Howard, the Kansas State transfer who has emerged as the frontrunner in a competitive quarterback room.
Howard's ascension to the role of presumptive starter isn't solely based on physical attributes or raw talent. Rather, it's his wealth of experience that potentially sets him apart.
During Sunday's extensive practice session, which lasted over three hours, Howard's performance was notable not for its flash, but for its consistency. While he didn't dazzle observers, he demonstrated a steady hand, avoiding costly mistakes that plagued some of his competitors.
This level of reliability could prove crucial for an Ohio State team with high expectations and recent disappointments to overcome.
The practice highlighted some key differences among the quarterbacks. Howard connected on well-executed sideline passes to Carnell Tate and found him again over the middle for substantial gains. In contrast, Devin Brown faced challenges, including an interception by Calvin Simpson-Hunt.
Julian Sayin, despite showcasing his potential with a long touchdown pass to Brandon Inniss, struggled with consistency, throwing five incompletions and a pick-six to Jermaine Mathews during one difficult stretch.
Howard's value proposition appears to lie in his ability to minimize errors rather than in making spectacular plays. In the highly competitive landscape of college football, where margins of victory are often slim, Howard's steady presence could be a differentiating factor for the Buckeyes.
However, it's premature to consider the quarterback competition settled. Younger quarterbacks like Sayin and Lincoln Kienholz have demonstrated significant potential.
Kienholz, in particular, impressed with a precisely thrown deep ball to Brandon Inniss, threading the needle between a defender and the sideline.
Ohio State finds itself in a unique position. The team possesses the talent to contend for a national title, but success may hinge on avoiding the early-season setbacks that have hindered their campaigns in recent years.
This is where Howard's experience becomes particularly valuable. His exposure to high-pressure situations and hostile environments in the Big 12 could provide a steadying influence.
The Buckeyes' retention of key players such as Jack Sawyer, Denzel Burke, and Emeka Egbuka aids in the importance of having a quarterback who can maximize their talents from the season's outset.
Howard's experience could be the catalyst that enables these talented players to reach their full potential.
It's important to note that these observations are preliminary. Howard still needs to definitively secure the starting position during fall camp. If he fails to do so, the decision to bring him in may face scrutiny.
As of now, Howard represents stability amidst a sea of potential. His transition from Kansas State to Ohio State could be a defining narrative of the Buckeyes' 2024 season. While the ability to make impressive plays is important, the capacity to lead effectively under pressure is paramount.
In this regard, Will Howard's experience may prove to be Ohio State's strategic advantage in the upcoming season.