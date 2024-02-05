Ohio State OC Bill O'Brien is the frontrunner for Boston College head coaching job
The Buckeyes just hired Bill O'Brien as their offensive coordinator but he's trending to be the next Boston College head coach.
There was plenty of mixed reaction when Ohio State football hired Bill O'Brien to be its offensive coordinator. But after another coaching shakeup that saw former Boston College football head coach Jeff Hafley leave the college game for the NFL, taking a defensive coordinator job with the Green Bay Packers, O'Brien is now in play for Boston College football.
The Eagles made bowl games in three of four seasons under Hafley. But after he cited the transfer portal and the changing landscape of college football, he left for Green Bay. Chip Kelly has also been interviewing for NFL offensive coordinator jobs.
Boston College is a tough place to win, especially in this era. But Bill O'Brien is a name that Eagles fans will know well from this time as the New England Patriots offensive coordinator. He also spent time as the Alabama OC in addition to head-coaching stints with Penn State and the Houston Texans.
O'Brien isn't a big name, but it wasn't that long ago that he was mentioned for the Nebraska job and even the Michigan job, during some of Jim Harbaugh's earlier NFL dalliances. So O'Brien is respected within coaching circles and Ryan Day certainly has to believe he'll be a missing piece for a national title team.
Yet, according to AJ Black of Eagles Insider, Bill O'Brien is the frontrunner. Al Washington and Paul Chryst, the former Wisconsin head coach, are also in the mix. It seems like a great chance for him to be a head coach again. It would also leave Ohio State without a coordinator, and it will be interesting to see how this all plays out.
But as far as Boston College football is concerned, Bill O'Brien seems like a perfect candidate.