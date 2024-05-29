Ole Miss football on the verge of flipping top-50 QB from Notre Dame
Lane Kiffin is a dang magician. When the Ole Miss football coach isn't dominating in the portal, he's working hard on the recruiting trail to land some of the top prospects in the country.
Even if those top prospects are committed to other powerhouse programs, apparently.
One of those committed prospects who has caught Kiffin's eye is four-star quarterback Deuce Knight from the 2025 recruiting class. He's ranked the No. 45 overall recruit and No. 6 quarterback in the 2025 class, per the 247Sports Composite, and he's been committed to Notre Dame since September of 2023.
When Marcus Freeman landed him, he knew he got a future star.
But Kiffin has apparently done enough to make up ground with the Irish and according to 247Sports, a new prediction has been placed for the Rebels to flip the top-50 recruit. The crystal ball was from Ole Miss insider David Johnson on Tuesday and he gave it a confidence level of six.
This is a bit of a surprising development seeing as Notre Dame will be looking for a new starter at quarterback next season when Riley Leonard departs. Most signs are pointing to that being CJ Carr who starred in the spring game but Ole Miss also has Walker Howard in place to be the successor to Jaxson Dart in 2025. Obviously Knight could wait a year and redshirt before starting, but it does make sense that the Ole Miss situation is more attractive to him.
Plus, Knight is attending George County High School in Lucedale, Miss. The connection makes sense.
If he's able to pull off this flip, Kiffin will have found his quarterback of the future in 2025 and he'll have a great situation set up for the next few years with Dart and then Howard and then Knight.