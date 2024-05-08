3 most impactful Ole Miss football newcomers for 2024
Lane Kiffin has earned the nickname "The Portal King" for a reason and Ole Miss football fans aren't complaining. He has been one of the best portal recruiters in the nation and that hasn't changed this offseason as the Rebels currently hold 247Sports' No. 1 transfer class for 2024.
While the 2024 recruiting class ranked just No. 21 after a second double-digit win season in three years, Kiffin more than made up for that with a strong transfer class.
With that being said, who will be the most impactful newcomers in 2024?
3. Princely Umanmielen, DE (Florida transfer)
Prior to the 2023 season, there were many who believed that senior defensive end Princely Umanmielen would play himself into an early-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. While he did play well for Florida in his fourth season, his numbers didn't exactly improve the way he had hoped as he had 39 tackles for the second straight year to go along with 11.5 tackles for loss and seven sacks.
Instead of sticking around at Florida with Billy Napier seemingly on the hot seat after missing a bowl game, Umanmielen decided to hit the transfer portal and he chose SEC foe Ole Miss.
Umanmielen will undoubtedly lock up a starting spot along the defensive line as an edge rusher and I'd expect him to have his best season yet on a team that will be competing for not just an SEC title but also a playoff spot and national championship. He's already shown that he can dominate on the edge in the SEC and he's going to do it on the best team that he's been on since 2020.