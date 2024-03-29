One of these 3 teams will win the ACC football title in 2024
The 2023 ACC football season didn't quite play out like we had all planned. While Florida State winning the conference didn't surprise anyone, the disappointing campaigns of Clemson and Miami did. The Seminoles finished the regular season undefeated and no one else stood a chance.
The field should be more level this season with Jordan Travis gone and Miami loading up via the 2024 recruiting class -- oh, and don't forget the transfer portal.
Could a new team win the ACC this season? Cal, SMU, and Stanford are joining the league, but don't count on anything of them to make much noise.
Here are the three teams I believe will have the best chance to win the ACC.
3. Louisville Cardinals
This seems like an interesting pick simply because Miami is bringing in a ton of talent and should probably make this list, but I trust Jeff Brohm.
The former Purdue head coach has turned the Cardinals around in a hurry, winning right from the get-go in year one. If he can win 10 games in year one and go 7-1 in conference play without his players, imagine what he could do when he gets more of his guys to campus. He's already making waves in the transfer portal with the additions of Tyler Shough, Ja'Corey Brooks, Peny Boone, Tyler Baron, and about 20 other guys.
In fact, Brohm has added 26 transfers and has pieced together one of the best portal classes in the country (No. 5 according to 247Sports).
This team is only going to get better this upcoming season so don't be surprised if Brohm and the Cardinals upend Florida State for the title (they don't play in the regular season).