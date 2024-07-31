Oregon football trending for top-100 QB in 2026 class
The rich keep getting richer.
That phrase can often be used for the big boys of college football regularly, including Oregon football which seemingly gets the top quarterbacks every year.
Oregon landed Bo Nix from the transfer portal after signing blue-chipper Ty Thompson and following their departures, Dillon Gabriel came in as one of the top quarterback transfers in the country ahead of the 2024 season. Gabriel is expected to lead the offense this season and then hand the reins to former five-star gunslinger Dante Moore in 2025.
But that's not even the end of it. The Ducks have four-star quarterback Akili Smith Jr. committed in their 2025 class and they're also trending for one of the best prospects at the position in 2026.
According to a new crystal ball pick from Tom Loy on 247Sports on Tuesday, the Ducks are trending for the No. 97 overall prospect in the 2026 class and No. 8 quarterback, Jonas Williams.
The Illinois-native is ranked the No. 1 prospect from the state and he holds about 27 offers from the likes of Alabama, LSU, Ohio State, Michigan, Oklahoma, and Tennessee. He has thrown for nearly 6,000 yards and 70 touchdowns through his first two seasons of high school ball and he is quickly rising up the national ranks.
And of course Lanning is the presumed leader to land the elite passer from Illinois.
If Lanning and the Ducks are able to secure a commitment from Williams, he would become the latest in a line of elite quarterbacks to commit to the third-year head coach. You can't win titles without elite quarterback play and Lanning is well aware of that. Expect Oregon to be good for a long, long time.