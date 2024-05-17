Post-spring 2024 game-by-game predictions for Utah football
In what will be the first season as a member of the Big 12 for head coach Kyle Whittingham and Utah football, the Utes will instantly be one of the favorites to reach the title game in Arlington, Texas, come December.
A clear reason is that Utah gets both quarterback Cam Rising and tight end Brant Kuithe back from season-ending knee injuries from 2022, along with 14 other returning starters on both sides of the ball. The program is also one of the most well-coached in the country.
Here are game-by-game predictions for Utah ahead of the 2024 season.
Week 1: vs. Southern Utah
The last time the Utes faced their in-state FCS opponent they won 73-7. There’s a reason why this is a “cupcake” opening week matchup.
Prediction: Win (1-0)
Week 2: vs. Baylor
It’s hard to get a gauge on how good Dave Aranda’s squad will be following a 3-9 season in 2023, and despite scooping up dynamic quarterback DeQuan Finn from Toledo in the portal and hiring former Texas State head coach Jake Spavital as offensive coordinator, I expect Baylor to improve just a smidge.
Last year’s matchup went down to the wire, but Utah’s rejuvenated offense and home-field advantage will be too much for the Bears in the conference opener.
Prediction: Win (2-0, 1-0 Big 12)