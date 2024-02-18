Power ranking NFL combine invites for each SEC team
It's officially dead season for us college football fans. The College Football Championship and Super Bowl have come and passed.
And, we have six months until our first College Football game and NFL preseason. It's a dystopian period for us, but we do have the offseason news to look forward to. Whether it be the coaching carousel, transfer portal, or the 2024 draft class, we have a lot to look forward to. And, with that said, let's dig into SEC's NFL combine invitee list per SEC team for bragging rights.
No. 1 Georgia -11 Players
1. TE - Brock Bowers
2. RB - Daijun Edwards
3. RB - Kendall Milton
4. WR - Ladd McConkey
5. WR - Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint
6. OL - Amarius Mimms
7. OC - Sedrick Van Pran-Granger
8. DL - Zion Logue
9. S - Jovan Bullard
10. CB Kamari Lassiter
11. S - Tykee Smith
No. 2 Alabama - 10 Players
1. RB - Jase McClellan
2. WR - Jermaine Burton
3. OT - JC Latham
4. DL - Justin Eboigbe
5. LB - Chris Braswell
6. ED - Dallas Turner
7. CB - Terrion Arnold
8. S - Jaylen Key
9. CB - Kool-Aid McKinstry
10 K - Will Reichard
T - 3 LSU
1. QB - Jayden Daniels
2. WR - Malik Nabers
3. WR - Brian Thomas Jr.
4. OL - Charles Turner III
5. DL - Jordan Jefferson
6. DL - Maason Smith
7. DL - Mekhi Wingo
8. DB Andre' Sam
T - 3 Missouri 8 players
1. OL - Javon Foster
2. DL - Darious Robinson
3. LB - Ty'Ron Hopper
4. DB - Javon Carlies
5. DB - Ennis Rakestraw Jr.
6. K - Harris Mevis
7. RB - Cody Schrader
8. DB - Kris Abrams-Draine
No. 5 Kentucky - 6 Players
1. QB - Devin Leary
2. RB - Ray Davis
3. WR - Tayvion Robinson
4. OL - Jeremy Flax
5. LB - Trevin Wallace
6. DB - Andru Phillips
No. 6 Arkansas - 5 Players
1. OL - Brady Latham
2. OL - Beaux Limmer
3. DL - Trajan Jeffcoat
4. DB - Dwight McGlothern
5. K - Cam Little
No. 7 South Carolina - 5 Players
1. QB - Spencer Rattler
2. WR - Xavier Legette
3. TE - Trey Knox
4. OL - Nick Gargiulo
5. DB - Marcellas Dial
No. 8 Texas A & M - 5 Players
1. WR - Ainias Smith
2. OL - Layden Robinson
3. DL - McKinnley Jackson
4. LB - Edgerrin Cooper
5. DB - Demani Richardson
No. 9 Auburn - 5 Players
1. DL - Marcus Harris
2. DL - Justin Rodgers
3. DB - D.J. James
4. DB - Jaylin Simpson
5. DB - Nehemiah Pritchett
No. 10 Mississippi State - 4 Players
1. WR - Tulu Griffin
2. DL - Jaden Crumedy
3. LB - Nathaniel Watson
4. DB - Decamerion Richardson
No. 11 Ole Miss - 3 Players
1. DL - Cedric Johnson
2. DB - Daijahn Anthony
3. DB - Deantre Prince
No. 12 Tennessee - 3 Players
1. QB - Joe Milton III
2. RB - Jaylen Wight
3. CB - Kamal Hadden
No. 13 Florida - 2 Players
1. WR - Ricky Pearsall
2. OL - Kingsley Eguakun
No. 14 Vanderbilt - 0 Players