Pre-spring 2024 game-by-game predictions for Colorado football
Much like last year, Colorado football is entering the spring with a roster full of new faces. The Buffaloes do return some stars like Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders, but they're bringing in 24 new transfers which, by most programs' standards, is a ton.
The Buffaloes will have new faces at almost every position and that means that the expectations will likely be on the rise as well. New faces from the portal should boost expectations.
After a hot start to the 2023 season, Colorado fizzled out in the final two months and missed a bowl game with a 4-8 record. Everyone is hoping for more in 2024 and Deion Sanders will try to deliver.
Will a bowl berth be in the cards? Here are my pre-spring game-by-game predictions.
1. North Dakota (Aug. 31)
A nice way to start the season if you're Colorado as the Buffaloes welcome North Dakota which went just 7-5 last season and finished in the middle of the pack in its conference. This will be an easy win for Shedeur Sanders and Co. as the offense will drop 50-plus and get everyone buying in again.
Prediction: Win (1-0)
2. at Nebraska (Sept. 7)
Following a huge win in the opener, the Buffaloes will hit the road to face a familiar foe and one that they beat last season in Boulder. Unfortunately, this time around, Matt Rhule and the Cornhuskers are going to exact some revenge with a five-star freshman under center.
Colorado will play Nebraska tight on the road, but that home crowd will just lift the Cornhuskers over the Buffaloes late as some costly turnovers will be the difference.
Prediction: Loss (1-1)