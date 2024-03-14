Pre-spring 2024 game-by-game predictions for Colorado football
11. at Kansas (Nov. 23)
If Colorado's Big 12 title hopes weren't crushed after the Texas Tech loss, they surely were after dropping a second straight game to Utah. Things don't get easier for the Buffaloes here as they travel to Lawrence to face a vastly-improved Kansas team under Lance Leipold. This program has done a complete 180 over the past few years and winning here is no longer a given.
Actually, it's a nightmare task.
Kansas will return Jalon Daniels who missed a good chunk of the 2023 season and yet the Jayhawks still made a bowl and exceeded expectations. Just imagine how good they'll be with him. Colorado won't have to imagine as it'll see firsthand.
Prediction: Loss (6-5, 4-4)
12. Oklahoma State (Nov. 29)
Coming apart at the seams wasn't exactly on the bingo card for Colorado football after a 6-2 start to the year, but the Buffaloes faced a really tough stretch in Big 12 play after a favorable slate early.
Riding a three-game losing streak, the Buffaloes will welcome Oklahoma State to Boulder for a Senior Day affair against one of the better coaches in the conference. A win would do wonders for this young team's confidence while a loss would have them limping into a bowl game with their tails between their legs on a four-game skid.
Well, expect a confidence boost as Colorado will show up in a big way against a solid Oklahoma State team. They'll dare Ollie Gordon to beat them and he won't be able to do it on his own.
Prediction: Win (7-5, 5-4)