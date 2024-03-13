Pre-spring 2024 game-by-game predictions for Texas A&M football
Texas A&M football is entering a new era with Jimbo Fisher being let go this offseason. The program moved quickly to bring in a familiar coach who was actually on Fisher's staff before he took the head coaching job at Duke. Mike Elko is back to lead the program back to relevancy.
It's not going to be easy after a couple of mediocre seasons in a row, however. The Aggies do return plenty of talent, but a new scheme could make for some growing pains.
With spring ball about to begin and the spring game not too far in the distance, what are the expectations for this team? Here's how I see the Aggies' 2024 season playing out as of spring ball.
1. Notre Dame (Aug. 31)
This prediction might shock some people, but I think Mike Elko's team is going to come out with some serious energy to begin the season against a top-10 team. The Aggies will likely start the season unranked, but they'll jump into the AP Top 25 after beating a Notre Dame team that has started slow each of the past two seasons under Marcus Freeman.
Plus, Elko is familiar with the Irish as he coached there before leaving to join Jimbo Fisher's staff. While there is no one left at Notre Dame that he's familiar with, he'll have a little extra motivation to beat his former school. And the Aggies will get the job done as College Station will be partying all Labor Day weekend long.
Prediction: Win (1-0)
2. McNeese (Sept. 7)
After securing an emotional win to begin the season, Texas A&M will host McNeese the following week and this will be one of the more sleepy wins. Elko will have his guys ready, but this will just have all the feels of a hangover game. Fortunately, it's against an FCS squad so there will be no danger of dropping this one.
Prediction: Win (2-0)