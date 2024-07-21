Predicting College GameDay locations for the 2024 college football season
We are now under two months away from the kickoff of the season, and what is college football without the staple of College GameDay? This year’s version of the show will include familiar faces with Rece Davis, Lee Corso, and Kirk Herbstreit along with a new face in Nick Saban as he joins after retiring from coaching.
GameDay, which has been around since 1993, travels around each week to the best matchups in the college football world.
Last season, the show made history with its first-ever appearance at Duke and a record-setting crowd at James Madison with 26,000 people. Locations have been set for Week 0 in Dublin, Ireland, (Florida St. vs Georgia Tech) and Week 1 in College Station, Texas (Notre Dame vs Texas A&M).
Here are my predictions of where College GameDay will be live from for the rest of the 2024 season.
Week 2: Texas at Michigan
This one should be set in stone. A new SEC vs. Big Ten matchup for these two college football powerhouse programs. Michigan will get an early idea of where they stand after all they lost from a national championship team a season ago, while Texas will look to live up to the high hopes they have for 2024.
Week 3: Colorado at Colorado State
College GameDay will have to show some love to Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes and what better time to do it than early in the year when the hype will be at its highest. If Colorado can pull out a win at Nebraska in Week 2 they will surely once again be at the forefront of the college football conversation. With Coach Prime and all the theatrics that came from this matchup both on and off the field last year, there is a good chance GameDay will make its first-ever appearance in Fort Collins Colorado.