Predicting where Texas A&M football's top 2024 NFL Draft prospects will go
It's hard to believe the NFL draft is finally here, but after months of waiting, we get to see where some of the nation's top college prospects will end up. Texas A&M football will be contributing to that with a handful of its own prospects.
While there aren't dozens of Aggie prospects for the upcoming draft, there are still 4-5 guys who could hear their names called this weekend.
These guys survived the Jimbo Fisher era and will play on Sundays. What a feat.
Here's where I think each of the Aggies' prospects will be selected in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Edgerrin Cooper, LB (Prediction: Second round)
This seems like a consensus opinion regarding Texas A&M's star linebacker. After a huge junior season in which he racked up 84 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, eight sacks, two pass breakups, and two forced fumbles, Edgerrin Cooper has boosted his stock all the way up to round two.
Cooper had really solid redshirt freshman and sophomore seasons as well leading up to 2023, combining for 119 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, and 0.5 sacks. He was just on another level this past season which is why NFL teams will be drooling over his potential this weekend.
While he won't hear his name called in the first round (there's a small chance that could happen), I see him going by the middle of the second round this weekend. Teams like the Rams, Eagles, and Texas will all be drafting in that range and all are in need of a linebacker.