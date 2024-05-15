Predicting where top 5 remaining post-spring college football transfers will commit
The college football offseason is heating up with some of the best players at their respective positions still on the market.
That's right, with just a few months until the season kicks off, there are still some big names on the market in the transfer portal and while they're still taking visits and narrowing down their choices, they'll need to pick schools soon in order to acclimate to their new campuses and teammates before the start of 2024.
For the sake of this prediction piece, we're going to use 247Sports' rankings for the top uncommitted transfers in the portal.
Here's where I believe the five best (and remaining four stars) players left in the portal after the spring window will land.
5. Ceyair Wright, CB, USC
One of the more interesting portal entrants this offseason was Ceyair Wright from USC. This isn't because it was a surprise, but rather because it took so long. He was away from the team for months so the writing was on the wall and he entered the portal at the end of April.
The former top-100 recruit in the 2021 class started 11 games for a solid USC team in 2022, recording 28 tackles, two pass breakups, and an interception. He left the team in 2023 after seemingly losing his starting job although Lincoln Riley never really addressed what happened with him and it seemed like the two sides just parted ways.
Now he's on the market as one of the best available transfers and mum has been the word in his recruitment but the rumor is that UCLA is involved after missing on him in 2021.
Since there's really no other team rumored to be doing well, I'm going to project he lands with the crosstown rival.
Prediction: UCLA