Predicting where top 5 remaining post-spring college football transfers will commit
4. Elijhah Badger, WR, Arizona State
Elijhah Badger is one of the more interesting names in the portal because he was so effective last season under Kenny Dillingham's watch at Arizona State.
Although Arizona State's quarterback position was questionable, Badger still flourished in that offense, following up a breakout 2022 season with 713 yards and three touchdowns on 65 receptions. This spring, he opted to enter the portal and find a new home that could promise him more exposure and wins.
Early on, there were about two dozen schools who reached out to Badger but his list seems to have been narrowed down to a select few.
Some names to keep an eye on here were Alabama and Texas A&M, but Florida has emerged and recently got a visit from the star receiver from the Pac-12. Billy Napier and the Gators are likely selling him on being the No. 1 target in Gainesville and that might just be enough to beat out Kalen DeBoer and the Tide (my No. 2 pick).
Prediction: Florida