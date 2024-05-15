Predicting where top 5 remaining post-spring college football transfers will commit
3. Tyler Baron, EDGE, Louisville
If you're searching for a transfer who has had the biggest roller-coaster of an offseason, look no further than Tyler Baron.
While Baron is technically a Louisville transfer, he never played a snap with the Cardinals, transferring to Jeff Brohm's program this offseason. He committed to Louisville in January after being committed to Ole Miss for one month out of the portal. That's right, he transferred from Tennessee back in December only to flip to Louisville one month after picking Ole Miss. It seems as if he can't make up his mind because he was only a Cardinal for three months before hitting the portal again.
Now Baron is back on the market and no one truly knows if this next destination is going to stick even though he did spend a full four years at Tennessee.
The former top-150 recruit had a productive career with the Volunteers, recording 101 total tackles, 27 tackles for loss, 13.5 sacks, three pass breakups, and a forced fumble. He's also coming off his best season yet, finishing with 28 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, six sacks, and two pass breakups in 12 games off the edge.
So where will he end up? This will be a tough one to predict.
Prediction: LSU