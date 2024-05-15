Predicting where top 5 remaining post-spring college football transfers will commit
1. Cormani McClain, CB, Colorado
The No. 1 player currently in the transfer portal is Colorado cornerback Cormani McClain who was a five-star in the 2023 recruiting class before committing to Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes.
The move was a bit shocking as he was a strong Miami lean, but before he was high on the Hurricanes, the Lakeland, Fla., native was taking a serious look at Florida and the Gators felt like he was going to stay home and suit up for them. Unfortunately, he was drawn elsewhere and Florida felt a bit slighted by his suddent disinterest.
But now that he's back in the portal, everything has changed.
McClain's transfer from Colorado was a bit surprising, but it seemed like he didn't truly get along with Sanders as he even took some parting shots at his former program, saying he wants to go to a school that can actually develop him. Oh, and winning games wouldn't hurt.
I think we're going to see a portal masterclass from Billy Napier in the coming weeks as I have him landing the top available receiver transfer in Elijhah Badger to go along with the No. 1 overall player.
Prediction: Florida