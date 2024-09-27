Predictions for Week 5 matchup between No. 15 Louisville vs. No. 16 Notre Dame
No. 15 Louisville will face No. 16 Notre Dame. Louisville looks like a playoff team this season, so this is a huge matchup for both teams. It’s a must-win game for Notre Dame, as they need to keep their playoff hopes alive.
A loss could cost them a trip to the College Football Playoffs. The Fighting Irish can’t afford to lose any more games.
This is the fifth meeting between these two teams. The series is tied at 2-2. Louisville won the last matchup, which was last season, by the score of 33-20 on the road.
Notre Dame is a 6.5-point favorite over Louisville. The weather could be a factor in this game. It could rain heavily, so we will see what happens.
The Cardinals have a new quarterback, running back, and receivers. Their offense looks really good so far. They’re 12th in the country with points per game and 16th in yards per game.
Louisville quarterback Tyler Shough hasn’t thrown a single interception. He has thrown for 850 passing yards to go along with eight touchdowns.
Notre Dame’s defense must neutralize him and their offense. They must force turnovers. If you’re Notre Dame, your defense could help out your offense if they make the proper adjustments.
Notre Dame’s game plan on offense is for the quarterback Riley Leonard to avoid getting sacked and try to run more often. He needs to have a big performance. Jeremiah Love needs to get more carries.
If Leonard builds momentum, it will set up Love for a lot of yards. In addition, Leonard needs to get rid of the ball quicker, and the offensive line needs to be better. Leonard has been struggling during pressure situations this season.
Prediction: Notre Dame wins 27-23
Notre Dame and Louisville are scheduled to kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET on Peacock.