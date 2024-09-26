3 Bold Predictions: No. 15 Louisville versus No. 16 Notre Dame
This Saturday features four ranked vs ranked fixtures spread across three different time slots, including the unequivocal marquee matchup of the week in No. 2 Georgia taking on No. 4 Alabama — under the lights from Tuscaloosa.
With that said, the late afternoon game — No. 15 Louisville vs. No. 16 Notre Dame — poses the most impact on the College Football Playoff landscape. With the Irish having already sustained a loss this year coupled with the Golden Domers being an independent, Notre Dame is now without room for error in its quest for inclusion into the College Football Playoff come season’s end.
Therefore, all eyes will be on the Irish to see whether or not they can shake down the thunder against a Cardinals squad that shockingly blitzkrieg-ed them just a year ago in Louisville.
So, without further ado, here are three bold predictions for Notre Dame versus Louisville.
The Green Machine will keep the Cardinals Under 20 points
In accordance with this fixture being the 'Irish Wear Green' game, Notre Dame will be donning the ever-polarizing green jerseys — perhaps even green pants as well, just as the team sported last year against Ohio State — when the Irish take to the field Saturday afternoon against Louisville.
There’s always an extra buzz in South Bend’s crisp autumn air when Notre Dame features Ireland’s signature color — one that was made iconic by the Joe Montana-led 'Green Machine' squad that famously beat then no. 1 Texas 38-10 in the Cotton Bowl to claim the 1977 National Title.
Come Saturday, the current version of the Green Machine will be stout on defense, despite facing a Louisville offense that’s averaging an eye-catching 47 points per game — albeit versus a rambling-less wreck of Georgia Tech, Jacksonville State, and FCS foe Austin Peay.
Notre Dame, mind you, enters this game allowing just 9.75 points per game. In addition, since the stunning loss in week two to Northern Illinois, the Irish are giving up a minuscule 5 points per game.
As indicative of the numbers, Notre Dame features an elite secondary — led by All-Americas Xavier Watts and Benjamin Morrison — a tenacious linebacking corps, and an exceptional combination of power and speed along the defensive trench.
For these reasons, the Green Machine will overpower the Cardinals' offense time and again. As a result, I’m predicting Notre Dame to hold Louisville to under 20 points on Saturday.
Food for Thought: Similar to this campaign, in 1977 Notre Dame also lost its second game of the season — Ole Miss beat the Irish 20-13. In addition, just like in 1977, the Texas Longhorns are currently ranked No. 1. So, perhaps the stars are indeed aligning for a Notre Dame national title this term.
Riley Leonard will throw 2+ TD passes
On the surface, predicting a starting quarterback for a playoff-contending team to pass for a minimum of 2 touchdowns may not seem very bold. However, if you’ve watched the Notre Dame offense at all this season, then you’d know that a prediction of Riley Leonard striking the end zone at all, let alone multiple times, through the air is rather ambitious.
Through four games played, the ballyhooed transfer QB from Duke has managed to produce a singular strike via the sky. In fairness to him, his lone aerial TD was a beautifully thrown 38-yard pass down the sideline to Beaux Collins this past weekend against Miami (OH).
However, averaging 0.25 passing touchdowns per game through a quarter of one’s schedule isn’t going to get the job done long term; and frankly, the poor passing production is what borne the brunt of the blame in Notre Dame's loss to NIU.
On Saturday, with Louisville aware of Leonard’s struggles coupled with the fact that the Cardinals likely already had confidence in their pass defense entering this matchup — Louisville forced three Notre Dame interceptions a year ago — coach Jeff Brohm will have his defense stacking the box. As such, Louisville will aim to stuff ND’s ground game and force Leonard to beat them with his arm.
Without a doubt, Notre Dame’s strength is its ground game, with Leonard and Jeremiah Love elite in this regard. But, in order for the Irish offense to have success this week, Leonard will have to produce in the passing game, and he will answer the challenge with aplomb.
As aforementioned, Leonard showed signs last Saturday of improvement with his downfield connection to Collins. I believe that his confidence will continue to grow, and in turn, we’ll see the NFL Draft-caliber quarterback that everyone was expecting to see at the start of the season against the Cardinals this weekend.
Thus, I’m taking Leonard to strike for at least two passing touchdowns this Saturday.
Notre Dame to cover 6-point spread (BetMGM)
Thus far this year, Notre Dame is 2-2 against the spread. Interestingly, the two wins have come against Power 4 schools — Texas A&M and Purdue — whilst the two losses were at the hands of MAC schools — Northern Illinois and Miami (OH).
Here in Week 5, the Irish are once again facing a Power 4 program — Louisville. Hence, I’m taking Notre Dame to cover the six-point spread in an Irish Wear Green win.
Notre Dame will be up for the challenge of playing an ACC opponent — one being Louisville which had the Irish’s number last season. As is customary, the Golden Domer’s defense will be dominant. In addition, Riley Leonard will be sharp through the air, and of course via the ground. And lastly, the special teams will play mistake-free football.
All told, Notre Dame not only will cover the points spread, but will likely win by much more.
Watch: No. 15 Louisville vs No. 16 Notre Dame | 3:30 p.m. ET | PEACOCK