Predictions for Week 5 matchup between the Virginia Tech Hokies and Miami Hurricanes
The start of the ACC matchups has arrived for Week 5. Virginia Tech will face the No. 7 Miami Hurricanes in a classic rivalry ACC game tonight at 7:30 p.m. Miami is looking to go 5-0 by the end of September for the first time in its school history.
Miami is a 17.5-point favorite to win this game. The Hurricanes have won three straight meetings and lead the all-time series 25-15.
Miami ranks second in the country in total offense with 605 yards per game, 10th in total defense with 232.8, and 12th in defensive scoring.
Cam Ward has completed 72 percent of his passes while throwing for 1,439 passing yards, 14 touchdowns, and two interceptions. He’s a top candidate for the Heisman Trophy. It will be interesting to see Ward against the Hokies’ secondary. Ward must continue to perform as he does, and the Hurricanes will come away with a victory.
Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry is in his throes of running the team. Throughout his 33-year career, he has coached in 15 bowl games. He’s responsible for coaching several teams that have finished in the top 10 in defense: Virginia Tech, Penn State, Vanderbilt, Georgia, etc.
Who should the Miami Hurricanes keep an eye on?
Sam Brunfield is the best linebacker on the Hokies’ roster. He brings leadership and experience to the locker room. Brumfield transferred to Virginia Tech from Middle Tennessee. He has 23 tackles this season. He’s a pivotal piece to their defense, and his style of play and hard work are why he’s the team captain on defense.
Wide receiver Ali Jennings is a very talented receiver. When he’s healthy, he’s a significant weapon that the Hokies can use to apply pressure on the opponent’s secondary. Jennings transferred from Old Dominion two years ago.
Durability will be a factor for him going forward. We don’t know if he will play tonight, but the Hurricanes' defense must be alert to see if he suits up.
Prediction: Miami Hurricanes 36, Virginia Tech Hokies 21