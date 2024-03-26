Previewing the 3 programs joining ACC football in 2024
2. SMU Mustangs
The Mustangs had a solid 2023 campaign by having began the season 2-2 and then racking up nine consecutive wins to end the regular season.
SMU's defense was a prominent part in the teams success last season, as it ranked 12th in the nation in total defense (4.5 yards per play). The SMU defense is brimmed with experience as defensive endElijah Roberts (9.5 sacks, two forced fumbles) and linebackers Ahmad Walker (65 total tackles, one sack) and Kobe Wilson (80 total tackles, one sack, and a interception) will return in 2024.
Furthermore, SMU quarterback Preston Stone had a strong campaign by having tossed for 3,197 yards and 28 touchdowns while completing an AAC-leading 9.3 yards per pass attempt, respectively. Stone earned third-team All-AAC honors last season despite having suffered a broken leg injury late in the season. Stone missed the AAC title game and the Mustangs bowl game against Boston College. How will Stone perform after suffering a devastating injury?