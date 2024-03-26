Previewing the 3 programs joining ACC football in 2024
3. Cal Golden Bears
The Golden Bears haven't had a winning season since 2019 when they went 8-5.
Head coach Justin Wilcox has been at the forefront for California since 2017 and have had only two winning seasons throughout his tenure.
As the Golden Bears enter the ACC, it will still have its top offensive weapon in running back Jadyn Ott, who finished last season in the top 15 in total rushing yards and top 10 in rushing yards per game (109.6). Ott tallied 1,305 total rushing yards and 12 rushing touchdowns in 2023.
Cal quarterback Fernando Mendoza is the projected starter heading into the 2024 campaign. He stepped into the starting role in Week 6 last season and racked up 1,708 passing yards, 14 touchdowns, but also threw 10 interceptions.
Furthermore, the program brought in North Texas transfer quarterback Chandler Rogers, who had a prolific campaign last season for the Mean Green. Rogers garnered 3,382 yards through the air along with 29 touchdowns and only five interceptions. Who will the Golden Bears go with under center?