Quarterbacks from these 8 colleges have won the most Super Bowls
Which schools have had their quarterbacks go on to win the most NFL Super Bowls? Some of the top programs may surprise you…
By Sam Fariss
4 Super Bowls
Alabama Crimson Tide
- Bart Starr – Super Bowls I and II
- Joe Namath – Super Bowl III
- Ken Stabler – Super Bowl XI
Despite their recent collegiate prowess, the Alabama Crimson Tide hasn't had a Super Bowl-winning QB since 1977. Recent 'Bama quarterbacks drafted into the NFL have fallen short of ultimate glory and failed to earn Tuscaloosa a new ring.
Purdue Boilermakers
- Len Dawson – Super Bowl IV
- Bob Griese – Super Bowls VII and VIII
- Drew Brees – Super Bowl XLIV
Dawson and Brees each went on to win a Super Bowl after their collegiate careers with Purdue. Griese, who played quarterback, punter, and kicker for the Boilermakers, capped off his incredible football career with back-to-back Super Bowl victories.
Louisiana Tech
- Terry Bradshaw – Super Bowls IX, X, XIII, XIV
Bradshaw put LA Tech on the NFL map when he joined the league in 1970. Winning four Super Bowls for the Steelers, and therefore his alma mater Louisiana Tech, he helped his former school gain any semblance of recognition at the professional level.
Stanford Cardinal
- Jim Plunkett – Super Bowls XV and XVIII
- John Elway – Super Bowls XXXII and XXXIII
Two all-time greats hail from Palo Alto, California. Elway and Plunkett went on to win two Super Bowls apiece during their respective professional careers. They also each have an Super Bowl MVP trophy on their shelves, Elway won his in 1999 and Plunkett earned his in 1981.