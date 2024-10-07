Quinn Ewers set to return for his revenge against the Oklahoma Sooners
By Sam Fariss
Ahead of the 120th Red River Rivalry, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian gave an optimistic update on quarterback Quinn Ewers. This year, the Longhorns aren't just looking for a victory, they're looking for revenge.
Over the last few weeks, Ewers has been sidelined with an oblique strain suffered against the UTSA Roadrunners and backup QB Arch Manning has beautifully handled the task of pushing the Horns to a 5-0 start.
However, just days ahead of the (now SEC) matchup, Sarkisian nearly guaranteed that Texas' star quarterback would return against the Sooners.
Last season, No. 12 Oklahoma stunned No. 3 Texas who had already taken down top-five Alabama and top-25 Kansas that year. Ewers had a nearly perfect game in the Horns' loss, bar an interception during Texas' first drive of the game.
This year, Texas is the No. 1 team in the country and the Sooners are ranked No. 18 as the two head into the rivalry. The Longhorns have started the season perfectly while Oklahoma has only faltered against then-No. 6 Tennessee.
“Quinn worked last week for our three practices,” Sarkisian said on Monday. “He practiced again today. I thought he looked good coming off the bye. I think if anybody benefited from the time off, it was probably him."
Ewers missed the second half against the Road Runners in Week 3 and was sidelined for Texas' Week 4 matchup against the UL Monroe Warhawks and Week 5 matchup (and SEC opener) against the Mississippi State Bulldogs.
The Longhorns and Sooners are scheduled to kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. CT from the Cotton Bowl on ABC and ESPN+.