Quinn Ewers sidelined in Texas' SEC opener, Arch Manning returns as starting QB
By Sam Fariss
Quinn Ewers' oblique strain seems to still be an issue for the star Texas quarterback as the Longhorns prepare for their first-ever SEC conference matchup against the Mississippi State Bulldogs. Luckily for the Horns, they have an (almost) equally stellar quarterback in backup QB Arch Manning.
On Saturday morning, ahead of the game, ESPN reported that Ewers was likely to sit out of Texas' game once again after missing the team's Week 4 game against Louisiana-Monroe.
Manning had his first career start against the ULM Warhawks and led the Longhorns through an absolute clinic with 15 completions, 248 passing yards, and 2 touchdowns (earning a QBR of 71.3).
When Ewers first went down with the abdominal injury against the UTSA Roadrunners, Manning entered the game and had a career showing before third-string quarterback Trey Owens stepped up to the plate.
Head coach Steve Sarkisian is expected to provide a final decision on Ewers' status for their game against Mississippi State closer to kickoff but is also expected to rule Ewers as out, ensuring that the star quarterback is healthy for Texas' annual matchup against the Oklahoma Sooners.
Ewers was the favorite for the Heisman Trophy before he went down with his current injury affliction and could easily return to the front of the list when he returns if he continues to lead the Longhorns to such dominant performances against their opponents.
Texas and Mississippi State are scheduled to kick off at 4:15 p.m. ET at Darrell K Royal Texas-Memorial Stadium in Austin on SEC Network. The Horns will have a bye in Week 6 ahead of their matchup against the Sooners, in the Red River Rivalry, during Week 7.