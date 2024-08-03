Ranking All 16 SEC Head Coaches
As the dust settles on conference realignment and coaching changes, the Southeastern Conference finds itself in a new era. With the addition of Texas and Oklahoma and the departure of the legendary Nick Saban, the SEC's coaching landscape has undergone a seismic shift.
Let's dive into the reshuffled deck of SEC coaches and examine how they stack up.
1. Kirby Smart (Georgia): With Saban's retirement, Smart ascends to the SEC throne. His back-to-back national titles and consistent playoff appearances make him the undisputed king of the conference.
2. Steve Sarkisian (Texas): The Longhorns enter the SEC with a bang, led by Sarkisian's offensive mind. Fresh off a Big 12 title and playoff appearance, Texas is poised to make immediate waves.
3. Kalen DeBoer (Alabama): Stepping into Saban's shoes is no small task, but DeBoer's impressive run at Washington suggests he's up for the challenge.
4. Brian Kelly (LSU): Despite falling short of lofty expectations, Kelly's proven track record and SEC West title keep him near the top.
5. Lane Kiffin (Ole Miss): Kiffin's innovative offense and recruiting prowess have the Rebels knocking on the door of greatness.
6. Mark Stoops (Kentucky): Consistency is key for Stoops, who's turned Kentucky into a perennial bowl contender.
7. Josh Heupel (Tennessee): After a slight step back in 2023, Heupel's explosive offense has the Vols primed for a resurgence.
8. Eli Drinkwitz (Missouri): A breakout 2023 season, capped by a Cotton Bowl victory, has Drinkwitz's stock soaring.
9. Billy Napier (Florida): With declining results in his first two years, Napier faces a critical season in Gainesville.
10. Brent Venables (Oklahoma): After a bounce-back 2023, Venables faces the challenge of navigating Oklahoma's transition to the SEC.
11. Hugh Freeze (Auburn): Year one was underwhelming, but Freeze's history of second-year improvements offers hope
12. Shane Beamer (South Carolina): After a disappointing 2023, Beamer needs to recapture the magic of his early success.
13. Mike Elko (Texas A&M): With just two years of head coaching experience, Elko is a wild card in the SEC deck.
14. Sam Pittman (Arkansas): 2022's success has evaporated, leaving Pittman in dire need of a turnaround.
15. Jeff Lebby (Mississippi State): A first-time head coach inheriting a challenging situation, Lebby faces an uphill battle.
16. Clark Lea (Vanderbilt): The toughest job in the SEC gets even harder with the conference's expansion.
The addition of Texas and Oklahoma adds new wrinkles to an already complex conference landscape. Will Smart continue his dominance? Can Sarkisian and DeBoer make immediate impacts? And who among the coaches on the hot seat will rise to the challenge?