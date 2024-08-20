Ranking college football’s top 25 fanbases for 2024
Can you hear that? Yes, that's your college football team's favorite band playing the fight song in preparation for the start of the 2024 season which just so happens to be this weekend -- for a few teams.
That's right, folks, college football is back and it all begins this weekend with some Week 0 action. While there aren't many 'must-see' games this weekend (there are only four games total), there's still plenty to look forward to as Florida State takes the field as a top-10 team looking to build off that undefeated 2023 regular season and get back to playoff contention.
Obviously Florida State versus Georgia Tech is the only noteworthy game in Week 0, but there will be plenty of exciting football to follow in Week 1 and beyond.
And with the start of football comes the return of packed stadiums across the country with rabid fans ready to cheer on their team in its quest for the College Football Playoff. With an expanded 12-team field this season, there will be more teams in the fold, pushing for a spot.
This also means it's time for my annual college football fanbase ranking and I've based this on a mixture of my experience with certain fanbases, their passion, attendance percentages from 2023, an attendance increase from the previous year, stadium atmosphere, and honestly, just vibes.
So who is No. 1 heading into 2024?
Honorable mentions: Wisconsin, Colorado, Boise State, Michigan State, Virginia Tech, Oregon State, Kentucky, Cincinnati, NC State, Kansas