Ranking the 10 best college quarterbacks ahead of the 2024 season
By Sam Fariss
Heisman candidates and Davey O'Brien favorites.
NCAA quarterbacks are the reason college football works. They bring energy, leadership, and guidance to the field every Saturday.
Without quarterbacks, the game of football simply wouldn't happen, the snap would go to... the running back?
Many are captains, many are veterans, and many are some of the best players on the field each week.
However, a handful standout from the rest. Which ten college quarterbacks are the best in the NCAA as their teams fly toward the 2024 season?
Honorable mention:
- Cam Ward at Miami
- Brady Cook at Missouri
- Nico Iamaleava at Tennessee
- DJ Uiagalelei at Florida State
While this is going to be Will Howard's first season with the Buckeyes, the offensive power around him alongside his experience (and success) at Kansas State are setting him up for success.
If Howard can get his interceptions under control, in turn boosting his completion percentage, he will certainly be one of the best quarterbacks in the league this season.
Yes, the Colorado Buffaloes finished 4-8 last season and fell far from the hype that was mounted around them and their head coach Deion Sanders.
However, Sanders' head coach Shedeur Sanders is genuinely an elite quarterback.
With a beefed up offensive line and a more experienced Travis Hunter downfield, alongside LaJohntay Wester, Sanders should be able to excel at QB for the Buffs.
Sure, Cam Rising hasn't played in-game football for over a year and a half. The Utah Utes' quarterback has battled injury after injury but his time has finally come.
As Rising heads into his fifth year at Utah, he and the Utes are projected to dominate their new conference, the Big 12.
Jalon Daniels may be the comeback player of the year if he can take the reigns of the Kansas Jayhawks and lead the team to a great season.
In 2023, Daniels was projected to be one of the top players in the Big 12 but a knee injury and back issues kept him off the field for a lot of the year.
This season, Daniels and the Jayhawks are poised to be a top 25 team and he is projected to have a great season for Kansas.
While Noah Fifita doesn't have the same powerhouse program that the other quarterbacks on this list do, he is a top-tier player and more than deserves the respect that he is owed.
Last season, Fifita completed 72.4 percent of his pass attempts and scored an incredible 25 touchdowns through the air with a minimal six interceptions.
After last season's stunning success for the Rebels, expectations and projections are through the roof for Ole Miss and quarterback Jaxson Dart.
With just five interceptions on 3,364 passing yards and 23 touchdowns through the air, Dart was one of the most accurate quarterbacks in the league last year, and one of the most accurately named.
With a last name like Dart, he's got to be good.
Throughout 2023, people questioned if Jalen Milroe was up to the task of leading the ever-dominant Alabama Crimson Tide. he stepped up and stepped up big time to silence his doubters.
After a rocky game against the Texas Longhorns, Milroe excelled for the Alabama offense and led his team an appearance in the College Football Playoffs.
2024 should only see more success for Milroe, even under a new head coach.
The second transfer quarterback on this list is one of the most experienced college football players in the world.
Last season, despite struggling with injuries, Gabriel led the Oklahoma Sooners to some truly impressive victories including a win over the Texas Longhorns.
Gabriel is currently No. 8 on the all-time FBS passing yards list with a career 14,865 yards through the air.
Quinn Ewers grew up last season in front of everyone's eyes. With a haircut and some added pounds, Ewers was elite for the Longhorns and led them to their first-ever College Football Playoff berth.
Despite the incomplete pass to win the CFP semifinal against Washington, Ewers' 2023 season was deemed as one of the best in the nation and he is currently on the watchlists for both the Heisman Trophy and Davey O'Brien Award.
Carson Beck is going to be out for blood in 2024... and a National Championship.
Last season, Beck and the Bulldogs had their hopes for the three-peat thwarted by none other than the Alabama Crimson Tide.
In Beck's second season as Georgia's starting quarterback, he is going to be on the hunt for a redemption story and his title.