Ranking the 10 best college running backs ahead of the 2024 season
By Sam Fariss
A pocketknife of a position, running backs don't just run the ball down the field.
They're another target for receptions. They're another blocker for the quarterback. They can even act as the player who takes the snap and throws it downfield in a wildcat formation.
The position that the Doak Walker Award goes to every year, running backs are an integral part of football.
So, as the countdown to to 2024 college football season dwindles, which 10 running backs are the best in the country?
Honorable mention:
- Devin Neal at Kansas
- Nicholas Singleton at Penn State
- Kaytron Allen at Penn State
- Raheim Sanders at South Carolina
As the California Golden Bears join the ACC, as does their RB1 Jadyn Ott. Over a stunning 1,501 total yards, Ott scored 14 touchdowns last season in the Pac-12.
Without any major defensive units in his way and a relatively stronger offensive line, Ott should have a stunning 2024.
Transfer back Damien Martinez joins the Miami Hurricanes from the Oregon State Beavers in hopes of increasing his draft stock and showing off his impressive running talents.
Despite lacking a solid offensive line last season, Martinez was able to collect 1,311 yards and nine touchdowns for the Beavs. He should only improve those stat lines in 2024.
Some people, especially Bulldog fans, will be outraged at how far down Trevor Etienne is on this list.
However, Etienne is playing his first season for the Bulldogs and plays a position that includes some of the best players in the nation this year.
Last year, Etienne earned 753 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground. This year, fans should see an uptick in his stats but he is still in the back half of the top ten.
The only running back from a non-Power 4 program is Boise State's Ashton Jeanty who is entering his entering his third season with the Broncos.
Jeanty is a powerhouse back for the Broncos. Last year he earned nearly 2,000 total yards and scored nearly 20 touchdowns for Boise State.
In his junior season, Jeanty is going to be even better.
Last season, Donovan Edwards backed up legendary running back Blake Corum but was still able to amass incredible stats for the Wolverines.
With 746 total yards, Edwards was one of the most reliable RB2s in the nation last year and is set to become an elite starter in 2024.
Tahj Brooks will be Ollie Gordon II's biggest competition for the running back of the year in the Big 12.
While Brooks may not have as dominant of an offensive line in front of him in Lubbock, he is set up to have a spectacular year for the Red Raiders.
A big man with big yardage, Quinshon Judkins ran for 1,158 yards last season and scored a total of 15 touchdowns, including two through the air.
While he doesn't produce as big of numbers through the air as some of the other running backs on this list, his ability to take rush after rush after rush puts Judkins at No. 4 on this list.
Many have Omarion Hampton ranked behind Ohio State's Quinshon Judkins but Hampton's stunning 2023 season and stance as UNC's undeniable RB1 gives him a leg up on the Buckeye.
Last season, Hampton had 1,726 total yards for 16 touchdowns for the Tar Heels and is set to do even better in 2024.
While TreVeyon Henderson wasn't Ohio State's most productive back in 2023, he most certainly will be in 2024.
As a dual-threat back, Henderson produced nearly as many touchdowns through the air as he did on the ground and scored a total of 126 points for the Buckeyes last year.
Henderson is going to be at the forefront of the Doak Walker conversation all year long.
Ollie Gordon II was dominant in 2023 and Ollie Gordon II will be dominant in 2024, there is simply no denying it.
While the Oklahoma State Cowboys finished their season on a downward spiral, Gordon thrived, finishing the season with over 2,000 total yards and a stunning 22 touchdowns.