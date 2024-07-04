Ranking the top 10 football transfers in ACC ahead of the 2024-25 season
By Sam Fariss
Despite Dabo Swinney and Clemson taking zero players from the transfer portal, the ACC closed out the offseason with talented new players in the conference.
Mario Cristobal and Miami capitalized heavily on recruiting experienced players from across the country as the conferences realigned and some schools were left in the dust.
Dave Doeren at NC State also did well, rebuilding his slightly depleted roster by focusing on bringing in talented players from the portal.
So, which ten transfer players have the opportunity to shine the brightest in the ACC during the 2024 season?
- Senior, four-star transfer
- 6'5, 260 pounds
- 2023: 36 tackles, 4 sacks, 2 pass deflections
- Junior, four-star transfer
- 6'6, 240 pounds
- 2023: 24 receptions, 235 yards, 4 touchdowns
- Junior, four-star transfer
- 6'3, 232 pounds
- 2023: 56 receptions, 578 yards, 2 touchdowns
- Sophomore, four-star transfer
- 6'5, 238 pounds
- 2023: 477 passing yards, 3 touchdowns, 3 interceptions
- Senior, four-star transfer
- 6'4, 252 pounds
- 2023: 2,638 passing yards, 21 touchdowns, 7 interceptions
- Redshirt freshman, four-star transfer
- 6'2, 201 pounds
Noah Rogers saw the field just twice last season for the Ohio State Buckeyes and utilized his redshirt season before transferring to play for the NC State Wolfpack.
Coming out of high school, Rogers was a four-star prospect and ranked as the No. 8 receiver in the nation. Adding him to the Wolfpack's wideout depth is an incredible addition for NC State.
- Junior, four-star transfer
- 6'5, 250 pounds
- 12 tackles, 1 sack, 1 forced fumble
For the Bulldogs last season, Marvin Jones Jr. played behind Chaz Chambliss and Darris Smith at Georgia.
As he, more likely than not, steps into a starting role for the Florida State Seminoles, Jones' already impressive stats should only skyrocket in the ACC.
- Freshman, four-star transfer
- 5'11, 185 pounds
Marcus Harris was a perfect addition to the California Golden Bears' roster this spring after he initially committed to Oregon State and then transferred to the Idaho Vandals.
Despite not having any collegiate experience, Harris fills some of the gaps that the Bears desperately needed fixed. His footwork and speed should make him elite athlete in the secondary for Cal.
- Junior, four-star transfer
- 6'0, 232 pounds
- 2023: 194 carries, 1,185 yards, 9 touchdowns
Another playing joining the ACC from former Pac-12 member Oregon State is four-star running back Damien Martinez.
Last season for the Beavers, Martinez had nearly 1,200 yards on the ground and an additional 126 yards through the air. He scored 16 rushing touchdowns over two years for the Beavs and is set to become a star for Miami.
- Senior, four-star transfer
- 6'2, 223 pounds
- 2023: 3,735 yards, 25 touchdowns, 7 interceptions
Miami Hurricane fans discovered a newfound respect for head coach Mario Cristobal when he recruited quarterback Cam Ward to play for the Canes.
After starting his career at Incarnate Word and then Washington State, 13,874 career passing yards and 119 touchdowns through the air.
Ward is one of the most experienced returning quarterbacks in college football and should be a standout player for the Hurricanes in 2024.