Ranking the top 10 football transfers in SEC ahead of 2024-25 season
By Sam Fariss
The college football scene might be shrinking from five power conferences to four but there are really just two big dogs in the house; the Big Ten and the SEC.
As the SEC looks to turn its disappointing ending to the 2023 season around, some big-time players made moves of their own during this offseason.
The transfer portal has become a major player in regards to recruiting and rebuilding rosters across the country.
Schools like Alabama, Georgia, and Texas – who are stripped of talent by the annual NFL Draft – use the portal to regain experience and talent that were lost during the offseason.
So, which ten transfers are set to make the biggest splash in the SEC this season?
- Sophomore, four-star transfer
- 6-foot-2, 165 pounds
- Sophomore, four-star transfer
- 6-foot-1, 182 pounds
- Sophomore, four-star transfer
- 6-foot-6, 340 pounds
- Senior+, four-star transfer
- 6-foot-5, 255 pounds
- Sophomore, four-star transfer
- 6-foot-3, 186 pounds
- Junior, four-star transfer
- 6-foot-4, 280 pounds
Nic Scourton is one of the more experienced transfer players in the SEC heading toward the 2024-25 season. Over two seasons with the Boilermakers, he earned 72 tackles and 12 sacks. Scourton is expected to play an even bigger role for Texas A&M than he did for Purdue.
- Freshman, four-star transfer
- 6-foot-3, 306 pounds
Jason Zandamela was the No. 1 interior offensive lineman coming out of the 2024 high school class. A four-star recruit transformed into a four-star transfer, he initially committed to the USC Trojans but decided to take his young talents to the Florida Gators instead.
- Junior, five-star transfer
- 5-foot-11, 182 pounds
A standout, elite receiver for the Alabama Crimson Tide. Isaiah Bond jumped ship when Nick Saban announced his retirement and Kalen DeBoer took over.
Bond, now a Texas Longhorn, is expected to fill the gapping holes left behind by Xavier Worthy and Jordan Whittington.
- Junior, five-star transfer
- 6-foot-4, 290 pounds
Over two seasons for the Texas A&M Aggies, Walter Nolen amassed 66 tackles, 5 sacks, 1 forced fumble, and 1 pass deflection.
As Nolen heads to the Ole Miss Rebels, his skills are expected to blossom under the leadership of Lane Kiffin and Pete Golding.
- Freshman, five-star transfer
- 6-foot-7, 360 pounds
After a year of starting for the Crimson Tide as a true freshman, Kadyn Proctor is undeniably the biggest transfer portal snag in the SEC.
After abandoning ship when Saban retired and transferring to Iowa, Proctor made his way back to Alabama when Kalen DeBoer was named the newest head coach.
To put it simply, his size and his skills as a freshman are unbelievable. Proctor will almost certainly be a two-and-done before heading to the NFL Draft in 2026 but he will be a big time player for the Tide.