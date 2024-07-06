Ranking the top 10 football transfers in Big Ten ahead of the 2024-25 season
By Sam Fariss
There is no denying that Oregon and Ohio State dominated in the offseason, especially during the transfer portal.
The Ducks and the Buckeyes wiped the boards of almost every single blue-chip player available, from defensive monsters to offensive stars.
As defending national champions Michigan fell to the backburner alongside Penn State, Iowa, and other programs, Oregon and Ohio State stormed to the front of college football standings.
After months and months of the transfer portal and as fans prepare for the upcoming season, which ten Big Ten transfer players are going to have the biggest impact in 2024?
- Senior+, four-star transfer
- 6'2, 215 pounds
- 2023: 1,626 passing yards, 12 touchdowns, 4 interceptions
- Sophomore, four-star transfer
- 6'1, 190 pounds
- 2023: 3 solo tackles, 5 assisted tackles
- Junior, four-star transfer
- 6'1, 185 pounds
- 2023: 5 solo tackles, 2 assisted tackles, 1 passed deflection
- Junior, four-star transfer
- 5'11, 210 pounds
- 2023: 271 carries, 1,158 yards, 15 touchdowns
- Senior, four-star transfer
- 5'10, 183 pounds
- 2023: 41 solo tackles, 14 pass deflections, 3 interceptions, 1 sack
- Sophomore, four-star transfer
- 6'3, 200 pounds
- 2023: 309 passing yards, 4 touchdowns, 0 interceptions
Aidan Chiles followed head coach Jonathan Smith from Oregon State to play for the Michigan State Spartans.
After an impressive freshman season as the backup quarterback to DJ Uiagalelei, Chiles is primed and ready to step into a full-time role in East Lansing.
- Senior+, four-star transfer
- 6'5, 242 pounds
- 2023: 2,643 passing yards, 24 touchdowns, 10 interceptions
If Will Howard can get his touchdowns to interceptions ratio to improve, his abilities and collegiate experience will make him one of the most valuable players in college football next season.
After a highly productive season with the Kansas State Wildcats, Howard looks to lead the Ohio State Buckeyes to a Big Ten title and a berth in the 12-team co
- Junior, five-star transfer
- 6'0, 175 pounds
- 2023: 39 receptions, 514 yards, 4 touchdowns
Without an elite quarterback slinging the ball for the Texas A&M Aggies last season, Evan Stewart missed out on valuable time to show off his skills as a wideout.
Despite being just 6 feet tall, Stewart's route running prowess and speed of the line make him an invaluable asset for the Oregon Ducks in 2024, especially with star quarterback Dillon Gabriel holding the reigns.
- Senior+, five-star transfer
- 5'11, 204 pounds
- 2023: 3,660 passing yards, 30 touchdowns, 6 interceptions
Speaking of, Dillon Gabriel once again finds himself in the opening conversations of players who should be in Heisman contention this season.
One of the most experienced players in college football, Gabriel has elite receivers as targets including Evan Stewart, Tez Johnson, and more.
- Sophomore, five-star transfer
- 6'0, 203 pounds
- 2023: 70 solo tackles, 37 assisted tackles, 3 pass deflections, 2 interceptions, 1 forced fumble
After becoming a freshman phenom for the Alabama Crimson Tide in 2023, Caleb Downs is taking his unmatchable safety talent to the Ohio State Buckeyes.
Last year for the Tide, Downs had 107 total tackles and very few completions thrown against him, while also earning 2 interceptions that led to 11 yards. Not to mention, Downs returned 4 punt attempts, one for an 85-yard touchdown.