Saturday Blitz
Fansided

Ranking the top 10 football transfers in SEC ahead of 2024-25 season

By Sam Fariss

April 20, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA: Texas White team wide receiver Isaiah Bond (7).
April 20, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA: Texas White team wide receiver Isaiah Bond (7). / Sara Diggins/USA Today Sports via
facebooktwitterreddit

The college football scene might be shrinking from five power conferences to four but there are really just two big dogs in the house; the Big Ten and the SEC.

As the SEC looks to turn its disappointing ending to the 2023 season around, some big-time players made moves of their own during this offseason.

The transfer portal has become a major player in regards to recruiting and rebuilding rosters across the country.

Schools like Alabama, Georgia, and Texas – who are stripped of talent by the annual NFL Draft – use the portal to regain experience and talent that were lost during the offseason.

So, which ten transfers are set to make the biggest splash in the SEC this season?

. Cornerback from Colorado Buffaloes. 526. Cormani McClain. Cormani McClain. player. 10. . . Cormani McClain

9. player. . . . Cornerback from Alabama Crimson Tide. Dezz Ricks. Dezz Ricks. Dezz Ricks. 873

Offensive tackle from LSU Tigers. 534. . Lance Heard. Lance Heard. Lance Heard. . . 8. player

. . 7. player. . Princely Umanmielen. Princely Umanmielen. Princely Umanmielen. 532. Edge from Florida Gators

player. London Humphreys. Wide receiver from Vanderbilt Commodores. London Humphreys. . . 6. 527. . London Humphreys

. Nic Scourton. player. 5. 535. . . Edge from Purdue Boilermakers. Nic Scourton . Nic Scourton

Nic Scourton is one of the more experienced transfer players in the SEC heading toward the 2024-25 season. Over two seasons with the Boilermakers, he earned 72 tackles and 12 sacks. Scourton is expected to play an even bigger role for Texas A&M than he did for Purdue.

Zandamela. Interior offensive lineman from USC Trojans. player. . . Jason Zandamela. 526. . Jason Zandamela. 4

Jason Zandamela was the No. 1 interior offensive lineman coming out of the 2024 high school class. A four-star recruit transformed into a four-star transfer, he initially committed to the USC Trojans but decided to take his young talents to the Florida Gators instead.

Isaiah Bond. . player. . Wide receiver from Alabama Crimson Tide. bond. 467. Isaiah Bond. 3.

A standout, elite receiver for the Alabama Crimson Tide. Isaiah Bond jumped ship when Nick Saban announced his retirement and Kalen DeBoer took over.

Bond, now a Texas Longhorn, is expected to fill the gapping holes left behind by Xavier Worthy and Jordan Whittington.

. . 2. 532. Walter Nolen. Walter Nolen. player. walter nolen. . Defensive lineman from Texas A&M Aggies

Over two seasons for the Texas A&M Aggies, Walter Nolen amassed 66 tackles, 5 sacks, 1 forced fumble, and 1 pass deflection.

As Nolen heads to the Ole Miss Rebels, his skills are expected to blossom under the leadership of Lane Kiffin and Pete Golding.

. Kadyn Proctor. 1. player. Offensive tackle from Iowa Hawkeyes. Kadyn Proctor. Kadyn Proctor . . . 523

Despite having quite literally 0 game time experience at the collegiate level, Kadyn Proctor is undeniably the biggest transfer portal snag in the SEC.

To put it simply, his size and his skills as a freshman are unbelievable. Proctor will almost certainly be a two-and-done before heading to the NFL Draft in 2026 but he will be a big time player for the Tide.

Read more:

manual

Home/SEC