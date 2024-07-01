Ranking the top 10 football transfers in SEC ahead of 2024-25 season
By Sam Fariss
The college football scene might be shrinking from five power conferences to four but there are really just two big dogs in the house; the Big Ten and the SEC.
As the SEC looks to turn its disappointing ending to the 2023 season around, some big-time players made moves of their own during this offseason.
The transfer portal has become a major player in regards to recruiting and rebuilding rosters across the country.
Schools like Alabama, Georgia, and Texas – who are stripped of talent by the annual NFL Draft – use the portal to regain experience and talent that were lost during the offseason.
So, which ten transfers are set to make the biggest splash in the SEC this season?
- Sophomore, four-star transfer
- 6-foot-2, 165 pounds
- Sophomore, four-star transfer
- 6-foot-1, 182 pounds
- Sophomore, four-star transfer
- 6-foot-6, 340 pounds
- Senior+, four-star transfer
- 6-foot-5, 255 pounds
- Sophomore, four-star transfer
- 6-foot-3, 186 pounds
- Junior, four-star transfer
- 6-foot-4, 280 pounds
Nic Scourton is one of the more experienced transfer players in the SEC heading toward the 2024-25 season. Over two seasons with the Boilermakers, he earned 72 tackles and 12 sacks. Scourton is expected to play an even bigger role for Texas A&M than he did for Purdue.
- Freshman, four-star transfer
- 6-foot-3, 306 pounds
Jason Zandamela was the No. 1 interior offensive lineman coming out of the 2024 high school class. A four-star recruit transformed into a four-star transfer, he initially committed to the USC Trojans but decided to take his young talents to the Florida Gators instead.
- Junior, five-star transfer
- 5-foot-11, 182 pounds
A standout, elite receiver for the Alabama Crimson Tide. Isaiah Bond jumped ship when Nick Saban announced his retirement and Kalen DeBoer took over.
Bond, now a Texas Longhorn, is expected to fill the gapping holes left behind by Xavier Worthy and Jordan Whittington.
- Junior, five-star transfer
- 6-foot-4, 290 pounds
Over two seasons for the Texas A&M Aggies, Walter Nolen amassed 66 tackles, 5 sacks, 1 forced fumble, and 1 pass deflection.
As Nolen heads to the Ole Miss Rebels, his skills are expected to blossom under the leadership of Lane Kiffin and Pete Golding.
- Freshman, five-star transfer
- 6-foot-7, 360 pounds
Despite having quite literally 0 game time experience at the collegiate level, Kadyn Proctor is undeniably the biggest transfer portal snag in the SEC.
To put it simply, his size and his skills as a freshman are unbelievable. Proctor will almost certainly be a two-and-done before heading to the NFL Draft in 2026 but he will be a big time player for the Tide.