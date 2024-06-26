Realistic expectations for Alabama football in 2024
For the first time in what feels like an eternity, Nick Saban will no longer be roaming the Alabama football sidelines.
That's right, the legendary head coach is now retired and riding off into the sunset after one of the greatest coaching careers in any sport. He's being replaced by an up-and-comer in Kalen DeBoer who led Washington to the national title game last year and really turned that program around in just a couple of years after the Jimmy Lake disaster.
DeBoer brings with him a number of elite transfers as well as an incoming recruiting class led by four five-star prospects. His transfer class also ranks third in the country for the 2024 class and although Alabama lost some talent to the NFL and a Hall of Fame head coach, its going to be good yet again.
In fact, I think the Tide might have a top-three most talented roster in the country and DeBoer has proven he can win with less. He's going to flourish here.
So what are the realistic expectations for the Tide in 2024?
Judging by the roster (elite) and the schedule, I fully expect the Tide to be back in the College Football Playoff again. Will they earn the No. 1 overall seed? That will depend on the SEC title game rematch with Georgia. I see Alabama beating Georgia at home on Sept. 28 and maybe dropping one regular season game at Tennessee or at Oklahoma, but they'll get a rematch with the Bulldogs in the conference championship.
Fortunately, even a loss there will have the Tide in the playoff because of the expansion, but a win over Georgia again may very well give Alabama the No. 1 seed.
I say Alabama finishes 11-2 before the playoff and earns a top-eight seed. The Tide are going to be an incredibly tough out this season.