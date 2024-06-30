Realistic expectations for Clemson football in 2024
Dabo Swinney has not been in the good graces of Clemson football fans recently.
While Clemson fans still love Swinney for what he's done as one of the best coaches in college football over the past decade, his recent inability or refusal to use the transfer portal has really rubbed people the wrong way. And when asked why he doesn't use the portal, he just answers with "these guys aren't good enough to play for Clemson."
It's that smug attitude that has Clemson fans wondering if he's failing to adapt to the times, but at least he's still recruiting at a relatively high level.
But Clemson is coming off another disappointing season, going 9-4 a year ago with a 4-4 record in ACC play and that has everyone wondering if we should expect this program to get back to playoff contention any time soon or not.
The offense does return eight starters which is fairly huge but the defense, which is normally very good, is only bringing back two. And with no incoming transfers to speak of, this team is set in stone with a solid incoming recruiting class.
So what are the realistic expectations for Clemson in 2024?
Looking at the schedule, and with Cade Klubnik back under center, I see Clemson dropping the opener against Georgia on neutral ground before reeling off three straight wins. They'll lost at Florida State against their former starting quareterback DJ Uiagalelei before reeling off seven straight victories to finish the season 10-2.
Honestly, that might be good enough to make the playoff and the ACC title game but it'll take a conference title to ensure that berth. But a 10-win regular-season feels very possible and realistic.