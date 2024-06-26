Realistic expectations for Colorado football in 2024
Deion Sanders provided all the hype for the first three weeks of college football season season before Colorado football faded away into irrelevance for the remainder of the season.
In fact, Sanders led the Buffaloes to a 3-0 start, including a road win over reigning national runner-up TCU and a blowout home win over Nebraska. They also beat rival Colorado State in overtime in a game that started to turn the tides for the worst. The defense just couldn't keep up with anyone and Travis Hunter was injured in the process.
Colorado went on to win just one more game and finished the season 4-8.
But with Shedeur Sanders back as the potential No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and a top Heisman candidate along with Hunter and another huge transfer class, the Buffaloes are hoping to improve on that mark and actually make a bowl game this season.
So what are the expectations for this revamped Colorado team in 2024?
Hunter and Jimmy Horn are back on offense and there should be no shortage of weapons for Sanders. It's the defense that everyone is worried about. The defense returns six starters but it was one of the worst units in the country last year. The incoming transfer class of 42 players will bring some talent and depth to this side of the ball and I don't think it'll be any worse.
But the move to the Big 12 will also play a big factor.
Looking at the schedule, Colorado should start the season 3-1 before taking a trip to UCF. Let's just say that's a loss. I think Colorado will shock Kansas State at home, lose to Arizona, beat Cincinnati, and then lose to Texas Tech to drop to 5-4. One one win will be needed in the final three games, but there's not an easy matchup left on the slate: Utah, Kansas, Oklahoma State. I think the Buffaloes steal one of those and finish the regular season 6-6.
Can't be mad at improvement.