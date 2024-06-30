Realistic expectations for Nebraska football in 2024
Matt Rhule took over a Nebraska football program that was in a bad spot leading up to last season thanks to the mediocre coaching of Scott Frost. It was disappointing to see the downfall of Frost because he was expected to be the chosen one, taking over the program he led to a national title as a player following an insanely successful stint as UCF head coach.
But that never happened.
Rhule, on the other hand, didn't find much success in the NFL following a successful stretch at Baylor but some coaches are more built for the collegiate level and that's what he is.
Year one of Rhule wasn't a "failure" but a 5-7 record is what fans had gotten used to under Frost. He still had to take over a roster that needed work and no one expected much in the first season.
Entering year two, expectations are rising, especially with a five-star quarterback coming in to run the offense. Dylan Raiola is a budding superstar and if he plays to his potential right away, Nebraska might just have one of the best quarterbacks in the country for the next three years. That's a big "if" for a true freshman, though.
The offense does return six starters and the defense brings back seven. The offense should improve because of the quarterback play as well as some receiver additions -- it can't get much worse than 115th nationally.
Defensively, the Cornhuskers bring back seven starters to the 11th-best defense in the country which will make this an elite unit yet again.
So what are the realistic expectations for this team in 2024?
Looking at the schedule, Nebraska will start the season 5-2 with losses to two of Indiana, Colorado, Rutgers, or Illinois. The Cornhuskers will then lose to Ohio State before beating UCLA to finally reach bowl eligibility for the first time in years. I do think Nebraska will finish the season with three straight losses after picking up win No. 6 to finish 6-6.
No one in Lincoln will complain about 6-6, but more will be expected in 2025.