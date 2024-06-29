Realistic expectations for Washington football in 2024
Washington football had one of the most drastic turnarounds in the nation over the past two seasons and the man behind it all is now gone.
After a double-digit win in 2022, Kalen DeBoer turned around and led the Washington Huskies to their first College Football Playoff berth since 2016. The Huskies won their first playoff game against Texas and then went to the title game to face Michigan where they fell just short to Jim Harbaugh and Co.
DeBoer decided to replace Nick Saban at Alabama, continuing to rapidly rise in the college football ranks while Washington was forced to find a new coach yet again.
The Huskies landed on Jedd Fisch, the successful Arizona head coach who led the Wildcats out of the Pac-12's gutter.
Fisch inherits a brand-new offense which should take multiple steps back, but replacing Michael Penix Jr. is Will Rogers who has plenty of experience and will ease the blow a bit. But this offense won't be nearly as explosive without Penix and with 11 new starters.
Defensively, two starters return, but Fisch did a solid job in the transfer portal to supplement both sides of the ball. In fact, he landed the 11th-best transfer class in the nation which means that this team -- while mostly new -- should be rather competitive.
But what are the realistic 2024 expectations for the new-look Huskies?
Looking at the schedule, I think Washington starts the year 5-0 before losing its first game to Michigan to start the month of October. They'll then lose at Iowa and win a thriller at Indiana before losing to USC at home. At 6-3, they'll drop the next game at Penn State before beating UCLA and then falling at Oregon to end the year to finish 7-5.
Is this disappointing? Sure, just because the Huskies made the national title game in 2023, but this team is brand new from top to bottom. This will be a solid start for Fisch.