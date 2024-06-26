What can we expect from new-look Washington football in 2024?
There haven't been many teams that have experienced more change this offseason than Washington football. The Huskies made the national title game last season with one of the most explosive offenses in the country and now they return zero (!!) starters on that side of the ball.
Gone is head coach Kalen DeBoer. Gone is Michael Penix Jr. Gone are the elite receivers, led by Rome Odunze. The offense is 100 percent different and Jedd Fisch is now in charge.
Fisch deserves a lot of credit, though. He took over an Arizona program that was essentially dead in the water and turned it into a contender in just a few years. He pieced together one of the best offenses in the nation last season so if anyone is going to flip this thing quickly, it's going to be him.
Will Rogers comes in from Mississippi State to play quarterback and the veteran has both talent and experience that should help him weather the storm of conference realignment.
Rogers will be surrounded by guys like Kevin Green Jr., Jordan Washington, Audric Harris, Jonah Coleman, and a number of offensive linemen from the transfer portal. The offense is going to look drastically different but there are some solid pieces in place, led by Fisch who is a strong offensive mind and will be able to engineer the trials and tribulations of the Big Ten.
Defensively, the Huskies bring back just two starters but have some quality incoming transfers like Sebastian Valdez, Bryun Parham, Ephesians Prysock, Isaiah Ward, Russell Davis II, and Jayden Wayne. There are some legit pieces here who could help ease the coaching staff transtion.
So what should we expect from this team in year one of Fisch?
Looking at the schedule, I'd say Washington shocks the Big Ten and starts the season 5-0 with wins over Washington State, Northwestern, and Rutgers. The Huskies will then fall to Michigan at home (leaning toward a loss here) as well as at Iowa the following week before beating Indiana to reach bowl eligiblity at 6-2. Going 1-3 in the final month against USC, Penn State, UCLA, and Oregon is very realistic, but two wins could happen. I'll say 1-3 and Washington finishes 7-5.
Not horrible for Fisch's first year considering the roster was gutted.